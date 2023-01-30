Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amarin Co. plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a report released on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $747.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Amarin by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.