Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.10 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

