Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crane Holdings, Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Crane Trading Down 3.0 %

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $113.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $116.95.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Crane by 13.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Crane by 22.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Crane by 19.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 33.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Crane by 20.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

