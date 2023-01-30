Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

