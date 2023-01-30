Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Roblox Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of RBLX opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 6,359.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,747,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Roblox by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

