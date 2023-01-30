Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Blackstone Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.97.

BX opened at $95.86 on Monday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,020,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184,439 shares of company stock valued at $168,750,346 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

