Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Rentals in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $12.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $38.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $12.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $44.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.82.

NYSE URI opened at $434.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $438.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.22 and a 200-day moving average of $324.39. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

