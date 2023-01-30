Etsy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is ($5.26) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $137.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,382 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,911. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

