Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,317 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2,320.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Evergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 384,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

