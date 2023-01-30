Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

