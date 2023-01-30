F5, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.