Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $1.86-$1.93 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.86-$1.93 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FN stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $140.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fabrinet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Fabrinet by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

