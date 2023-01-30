Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $727.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $660.25 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $676.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $610.07 and a 200-day moving average of $513.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

