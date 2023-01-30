Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 147,797 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,924.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,797 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.