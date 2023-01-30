Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($141.14) to £128 ($158.47) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $140.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $168.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

