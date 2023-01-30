Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Fibra UNO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
About Fibra UNO
Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
