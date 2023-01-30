Financial Analysis: Axos Financial (AX) vs. Its Peers

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Axos Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.07% 17.43% 1.66% Axos Financial Competitors 18.78% 8.37% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million $240.72 million 11.14 Axos Financial Competitors $832.02 million $230.67 million 12.65

Axos Financial’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axos Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial Competitors 234 1498 1203 52 2.36

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Axos Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Axos Financial beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.