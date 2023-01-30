Financial Counselors Inc. Has $45.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,961.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,678 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

