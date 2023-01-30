Financial Review: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 25.29 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -7.48 Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.11 -$322.83 million ($13.39) -1.12

Envirotech Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper-Standard 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49% Cooper-Standard -9.26% -75.93% -8.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats Cooper-Standard on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

