First Busey Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a report released on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

First Busey Price Performance

First Busey Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $175,444. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading

