First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 85,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FBIZ opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

