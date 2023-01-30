First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $34.48 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $290.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Stories

