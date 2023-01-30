First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,373.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCXXF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCXXF stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Articles

