First Commonwealth Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.8% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.