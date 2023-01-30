First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Financial Northwest Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $15.07 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 850.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

