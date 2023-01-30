First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 194,065 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Foundation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,804,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.64 on Monday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $881.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

