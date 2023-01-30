First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,525,000 after acquiring an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $254.30 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

