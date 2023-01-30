First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,532 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AROW opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.