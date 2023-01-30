First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,183 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $45,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.