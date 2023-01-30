First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 80,299 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,299 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.71 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.33 and a twelve month high of 22.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

