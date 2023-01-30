First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

JKHY opened at $180.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.