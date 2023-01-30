First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

