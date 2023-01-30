First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 20.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

