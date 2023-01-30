First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

