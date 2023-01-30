First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,775 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Plug Power by 77.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 42.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile



Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

