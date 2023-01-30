First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,582 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

NYSE WELL opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

