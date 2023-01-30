First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,946 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

