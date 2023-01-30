First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,393 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 501,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 323,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

