First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,741 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Aflac by 51.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

