First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 812 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,843,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

AMG stock opened at $167.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.11. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.