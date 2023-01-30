First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $126.23 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

