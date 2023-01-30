First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $223.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.51.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

