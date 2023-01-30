First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

CBRE stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $106.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

