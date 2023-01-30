First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCNCA opened at $769.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $781.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 97.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

