First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

