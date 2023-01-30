First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $298,465,000 after buying an additional 63,046 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Shares of NXPI opened at $181.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

