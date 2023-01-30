First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE MGY opened at $23.57 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

