First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Graco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

