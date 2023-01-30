First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 155.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

SHAK stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

