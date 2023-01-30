First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,982,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.79 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $104.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

